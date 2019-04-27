Jake Atlas Addresses the Biggest Challenge for Gay Wrestlers and Following His Dreams

– Outsports recently spoke to Jake Atlas, who discussed the challenges openly gay wrestlers face in the business. Below are some highlights.

Atlas on being PCW ultralight champion: I have so much pride in a variety of aspects in being the PCW ULTRALight champion. I worked so hard for two years to have management believe that I can be a part of their roster, that I can be someone they can rely on to deliver in front of capacity crowds. I was the first one in the building and the last one to leave for two years. I did everything from setting up the locker room, holding the cables for the cameramen, running entrance gear for the talent and leading a group of young wrestlers to set up the entire arena on show days. To have management believe in my story and background, allowing me to showcase my pride with the lifestyle I live, has been an incredible sense of relief. I am one of the leading faces of PCW Ultra, along with some of the greatest talent in the world. I am also gay. I am proud of that.”

Jake Atlas on the biggest challenge for gay wrestlers: “The biggest challenge we face is being able to be presented openly and without fear to the mainstream audience. I hope to be at the forefront of this progress as I begin to build some more steam in my professional career to get more eyes and attention on our talents. I want us to get to a point where becoming a gay champion isn’t a headline, it becomes the norm. So any other LGBTQ kid that comes after us can see that nothing is holding them back from following their dreams.”