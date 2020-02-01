wrestling / News
Jake Atlas Makes NXT Live Debut at House Show (Pics)
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– New WWE signee Jake Atlas made his NXT debut at a live event in Citrus Springs, Florida on Friday night. Atlas, who signed with WWE earlier this month, faced Ridge Holland in a losing effort at the show. You can see some pics below:
NXT debut. 💫 #NXTCitrusSprings https://t.co/PWW7gZHVGE
— Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) February 1, 2020
Yay @RidgeWWE won his match😊👍🏻 this dude is so good. #nxtcitrussprings pic.twitter.com/IQeENUfZpZ
— Sammy Sizemore (@Sammystalksyou) February 1, 2020
