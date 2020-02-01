wrestling / News

Jake Atlas Makes NXT Live Debut at House Show (Pics)

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Atlas WWE

– New WWE signee Jake Atlas made his NXT debut at a live event in Citrus Springs, Florida on Friday night. Atlas, who signed with WWE earlier this month, faced Ridge Holland in a losing effort at the show. You can see some pics below:

