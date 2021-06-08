Jake Atlas On Coming Out to Stephanie McMahon On Undercover Boss, Recent NXT Wins

Jake Atlas recalled coming out as gay to Stephanie McMahon without knowing it was her while appearing on The Bump. Atlas was on Celebrity Undercover Boss when McMahon appeared and came out for the first time, which helped lead to his being signed by WWE. You can see highlights of Atlas’ comments from The Bump below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the support he’s received from people for Pride Month: “I am so fulfilled! I’m really overwhelmed by the amount of support from the last 24 hours with seeing how open we’ve been about Pride and Pride Month. Being able to be authentic and talk about my excitement for it, it makes me extremely happy!”

On his wins over LA Knight and Cameron Grimes: “I’m trying to get the attention of everyone. My ultimate goal is to become famous one day and become a household name. If this is the step I have to take to make sure that I make that happen, then I’m going to make it happen. How do I become famous? By winning and becoming successful and gaining people’s attention. Hey, if I get the ‘Million Dollar Man’s’ attention as well, then so be it. I’ve been seeing on Twitter #MillionDollarAtlas. Bring it on!”

On coming out to Stephanie McMahon on Celebrity Undercover Boss: “I wasn’t an ‘out’ performer before I met Stephanie. Meeting Stephanie undercover and not knowing it was Stephanie was so much better and helpful in a way,” Atlas stated with a big chuckle. “I don’t know if I would have been able to talk to her if I knew it was Stephanie. Meeting Stephanie and coming out to her… I mean, I came out to one of the most powerful people in professional wrestling. [After filming] I was a mess, and I was crying, and she hugged me. But I took a moment to myself and said if I was able to have this conversation and be open and authentic, to again, one of the most powerful people in pro wrestling, then I can do anything that I set my mind to. I can be honest, I can be open, and I can be successful. I’m so grateful for that opportunity.”

On his previous work for Be A Star: “Growing up, my story is a little bit different. I was both bullied, and I also was someone who was a bully. So, I feel like I can offer a different perspective to the Be A Star campaign. I can give a reason as to why kids react a certain way and are maybe harmful and disrespectful in a way. I knew I wasn’t comfortable in my own skin. I knew at home I wasn’t receiving the support or attention that I needed to fully be myself and fully be authentic. It gives a perspective on how we can change and grow over time. That experience has shaped me into the man that I am today – to treat people with respect. That’s what I’m looking for in return. I can’t expect more than I’m willing to give. I think the Be A Star program is a great tool on how to teach kids to be that same way.”