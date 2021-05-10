Jake Atlas Praises William Regal, Wishes Him A Happy Birthday

Today is the 53rd birthday of William Regal, and NXT star Jake Atlas praised the NXT general manager in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Regal has genuinely been in my corner since before I even got to the PC. Now, he always seems to know exactly how I’m feeling, even when I try my best to hide it, knows exactly what to say, & I know that he means every word. An honor for me, tenfold. HBD, sir.”