wrestling / News
Jake Atlas Praises William Regal, Wishes Him A Happy Birthday
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
Today is the 53rd birthday of William Regal, and NXT star Jake Atlas praised the NXT general manager in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “Regal has genuinely been in my corner since before I even got to the PC. Now, he always seems to know exactly how I’m feeling, even when I try my best to hide it, knows exactly what to say, & I know that he means every word. An honor for me, tenfold. HBD, sir.”
Regal has genuinely been in my corner since before I even got to the PC. Now, he always seems to know exactly how I’m feeling, even when I try my best to hide it, knows exactly what to say, & I know that he means every word. An honor for me, tenfold. HBD, sir. https://t.co/qzKWWFgcF3
— Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) May 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut
- MSK on Getting the Call to Join WWE, the Meaning Behind Their Team Name
- Tommy Dreamer Says Cesaro Could Be the Face of WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Rumors He Held Up Vince McMahon & WWE For Money, His Negotiations With Jim Ross At No Mercy 1999