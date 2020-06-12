Jake Atlas Recalls Coming Out to His Mother in People’s Pride 2020 Issue

NXT’s Jake Atlas is featured in People Magazine’s Pride 2020 issue, discussing his coming out story. Atlas, who debuted on NXT TV in April, shared his page of the issue that he shares with actress Maria Bello. In the issue he talks about how he came out to his mother when he was 15 years old.

“I came out to my mom when I was 15,” he said. “She cried because she was disappointed.” He noted that his desire to please his mother pushed him to accomplish something big, which paved the way for his success in wrestling.

Atlas’ story is told in more detail on People.com, where he said, “I didn’t tell a friend. I went straight to my mom. It was the first time that I uttered the word ‘gay.’ I didn’t even say bisexual, because I knew I had been lying to myself. I was crying and I even said the words, ‘I know this is wrong, but I’m gay’ … I know that more than anything, she was crying out of disappointment. And she brought religion into it. It was a difficult moment.”

Atlas noted that sinced then his mother has become more understanding, saying, “We’ve now had countless conversations. I’m always educating her and I’m always trying to understand her as well. I think that’s the important part about acceptance, understanding each other so that we can find that common ground. Then we can move forward together. And progress together.”

Atlas also credited Sonya Deville as a big source of support, saying, “Sonya was one of the first superstars that reached out to me. We have been able to get closer and understand each other. And like we’re both here, you know? I have your back; you have mine.”

He added that he doesn’t want to be labeled as “the gay wrestler,” trying to make his in-ring work do the talking for him. He said, “You’re not going to watch me because I’m gay, but because I’m good.”