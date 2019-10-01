Jake Atlas Says He Still Hasn’t Signed With A Promotion

– Jake Atlas recently spoke to Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture (via Fightful) about signing with a promotion. Highlights are below.

On His Next Move: “I’m open to whatever it is. I’m a believer of ‘everything happens for a reason,’ and whatever needs to happen, will happen. I’ve always been go with the flow. I’m open to continuing to be on the independents and helping my scene grow. Not just Southern California. There’s a lot left for me to do. I haven’t gone to Japan, haven’t gone to Canada. There’s so many things that are left. That’s one side of things. The other side is that my mom is disabled, she doesn’t work. My brother and I are the sole providers for my family. That’s a whole side of things I have to consider. When you sign somewhere, that’s money that’s guaranteed, it allows you to provide for people. It’s a lot to think about, but I’m just hopeful that whatever I do end up deciding to do, that people are just supportive and continue to follow me. I’m open to whatever.”

On Signing With A Promotion: “I haven’t actually made a decision yet. I’m still not signed. Offers were not accepted or rejected. I was having a conversation with one of my good friends about this. You dream of this your whole life, this is your goal, you have a certain idea of what you want to do and where you want to get to, then when you get to this point, you’re a deer in the headlights. It’s a good feeling, because it makes you feel valued. To be in that position where I get to decide, that’s reassuring to me.”