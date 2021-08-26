Jake Atlas Set to Appear For Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Next Month

WWE alumnus Jake Atlas is set to appear at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch next month. Atlas, who was among the NXT releases on August 6th, has announced that he will appear for Effy’s show on September 5th.

Atlas wrote:

“You wouldn’t have been able to do what you’ve done in the last two years if it wasn’t for me. They put you on a pedestal while I took a backseat to fight a different battle.

@EFFYlives I’m here to remind you that you can’t win w/out me. You need me.

& I’m back, bitch.”