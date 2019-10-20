UPDATED: Jake Atlas Reportedly Signs WWE Developmental Deal, Will Report in January

UPDAT: SoCal Uncensored reports that Jake Atlas’ new WWE developmental deal will see him report to the Performance Center in early January. In addition, Last Word on Pro Wrestling says that Triple H decided to offer Atlas a contract after PWG PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, where Atlas was approached by WWE officials.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that Jake Atlas (aka Kenny Marquez) has signed a developmental deal with WWE, and he will be finishing up his work on the indy pro wrestling scene. Atlas trained out of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and was also voted 2017 Southern California Rookie Wrestler of the Year.

Jake Atlas previously appeared on the Stephanie McMahon episode of CBS’ Undercover Boss, where he told his story about being gay in the wrestling business to Stephanie McMahon, who was in disguise. Previously, Atlas was under contract as a brand ambassador for WWE. According to PWInsider, Atlas opted not to sign with Ring of Honor after working a recent ROH TV taping.