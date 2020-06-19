WWE News: Jake Atlas To Make 205 Live Debut Tonight, 30 Drew McIntyre Facts

– WWE has announced that Jake Atlas is set to make his 205 Live debut tonight. Also set for the show is Oney Lorcan vs. Chase Parker of Ever-Rise.

Lorcan collides with Parker, Atlas makes 205 Live debut

Tonight’s edition of 205 Live features a pair of potential barnburners, as Oney Lorcan of The Brit-Am Brawlers will trade haymakers with Chase Parker of Ever-Rise, while Jake Atlas makes his 205 Live debut after a stellar showing in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

After a heartbreaking defeat in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament that resulted in Atlas falling just one win short of competing for the then-vacant title, the young upstart is looking to rebound with what would be his first victory on the purple brand. Despite the recent loss, Atlas turned heads in the tourney, showing a unique blend of athleticism and toughness.

Lorcan and his tag team partner Danny Burch have never backed down from participating in a wild brawl, as evidenced by their willingness to mix it up in Wednesday’s wild melee with several NXT teams. Now, the frenzied Lorcan takes his team’s rivalry with Ever-Rise to the next level, as he will match wits and fists with Chase Parker. Parker and his partner Matt Martel are seeking a signature victory on the purple brand, and taking on competitors as fierce as Lorcan and Burch is certainly a bold strategy.

Don’t miss what is sure to be a thrilling episode of 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!