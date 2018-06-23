Jake Crist Discusses Impact Wrestling’s New Management and Company Changes, His Thoughts on Impact Wrestling Working With Lucha Underground, and Sami Callihan Calling Out ROH and Chris Jericho

– Wrestling Epicenter recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Jake Crist, who discussed the changes with the company and more. Below are some highlights.

Jake Crist on Impact Wrestling with Lucha Underground: “I think that it is beneficial to us as wrestlers and workers to have the platform to go on to different stages and perform. But, it is also for the fans! The fans win in this. When companies work together and when companies allow talent exchanges like what is going on now, it is beneficial for the fans and the wrestlers. It is just a win, win for everyone.”

Crist on Sami Callihan calling out ROH and Chris Jericho’s cruise: “It is beneficial not only for the Impact Wrestling fans, but for the Ring of Honor wrestling fans as well. To see the talent coming in and merging and people getting the dream matches that I’m sure you have a couple off the top of your head that you would like to see. If it happens … All I know is whatever is needed and whatever job is called upon, we’ll be there and we’ll do it!”

His thoughts on Impact Wrestling’s new management and changes in the company: “I think it’s changed a lot in the public view. I think it is towards the good because of the television that we’re producing. The heads and the suits of Impact Wrestling are doing a great job and giving us the platform to do it on is amazing. As far as I’m concerned, I have seen the regime changes. I was new coming in. I was looking at my shoes mostly minding my own business. We just come in and do our own thing.”