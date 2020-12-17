Jake Crist On Why He Left Impact Wrestling, Becoming a Free Agent & What’s Next For Him

Jake Crist is a free agent, and he discussed his Impact Wrestling exit in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Crist announced over the weekend that he was a free agent, putting to end an Impact run that began in 2017. You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On becoming a free agent: “Yeah, I’m pretty happy. I’m just motived more than ever right now to be completely honest. I found inner peace within myself, and I think that’s key in life, not having heat with anybody or anything like that. I have no negativity in my life at the moment, and that’s why I have this pep in my step. That’s why I’m happy. That’s why you see this big smile on my face. I’m a free agent baby! I’m a free agent baby!”

On his exit from Impact: “My contract was up January 1 anyways. I didn’t think there was going to be any type of renewal or anything like that. I finally got ahold of the office, and I told them I had a couple opportunities coming up that I wouldn’t mind if I could jump on those. And they granted that to me. So here I am. Now, I’m free agent, can’t be more happy. I was still under contract for six months not being used and sitting at home.”

On the communication breakdown being his impetus to leave: “Pretty much, yes. I wasn’t hearing anything back. I thought with the things that I’ve done for the company, the way they treated it, I thought it could have been handled… but I also understand too them wanting to distance and do everything. Like I said, there’s no hard feelings, and I wish them nothing but the best. And I have a lot of friends that still work for the company, and like I said, nothing but the best for them.”

On what’s next for him: “I will say this, I’ve reached out to a few different promotions. We’ll see what comes up with that. As far as I’m concerned, I’m just trying to focus on me and my character, ‘The Modern Man in Black’. This is the first time that I’m not in a tag team, not in a faction. I need to prove myself not only to the fans [but] to me. I feel like I need to prove myself as a singles performer. So that’s what I’m going to do, and I’m taking that opportunity. And that’s what I’m striving to do on any type of level. If I end up on TV somewhere, I hope I do, but if I don’t, I’m happy being an independent professional wrestler.”