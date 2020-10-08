OVW News: Jake Crist Returns to OVW, Arena Being Renovated, New Talent Being Sought

Jake Crist has made his return to OVW. PWInsider reports that Crist is back working for the promotion. He was most recently in Impact Wrestling, where he was part of the #CancelCulture stable before that storyline was nixed due to the firing of Joey Ryan over the sexual assault allegations levied against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Jake’s brother Dave Crist was also released from Impact due to allegations made at around the same time by a former girlfriend. Jake was not announced as having been released and he is still listed on the roster at ImpactWrestling.com, though he hasn’t been used by Impact since the whole #CancelCulture angle was scrapped. His wife Nevaeh is part of the Knockouts division and is teaming with Havok.

– The site also reports that OVW is currently renovating the Davis Arena in Louisville, their long-time home arena. A new entrance stage has been built and the studio arena has been repainted.

– The company is reportedly looking for new talent for TV and live events, with those who stand out set to be offered chances to earn scholarships to the ASWA school.