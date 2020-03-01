Jake Hager Beats Dustin Rhodes In His AEW Debut (Pics, Video)

If anyone expected ‘The Big Hurt’ to lose in his AEW debut, they were proven wrong tonight at Revolution. Jake Hager managed to defeat Dustin Rhodes in a little under fifteen minutes by submission, using a head and arm choke to gain the victory. He managed to lock the hold on after hitting Rhodes with a low blow. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

It was only a matter of time as these 2 men took the fight outside!

Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/KBPfkFdM5U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020