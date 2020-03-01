wrestling / News
Jake Hager Beats Dustin Rhodes In His AEW Debut (Pics, Video)
If anyone expected ‘The Big Hurt’ to lose in his AEW debut, they were proven wrong tonight at Revolution. Jake Hager managed to defeat Dustin Rhodes in a little under fifteen minutes by submission, using a head and arm choke to gain the victory. He managed to lock the hold on after hitting Rhodes with a low blow. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
It was only a matter of time as these 2 men took the fight outside!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/KBPfkFdM5U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
.@dustinrhodes lets the people know!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/BhC1jJg7dK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
A very high impact suplex by @RealJakeHager!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/owmqTn3qKz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
.@dustinrhodes did not just do that to Jake Hager's wife 🤣@AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/W3UQPR9PJB
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 1, 2020
.@RealJakeHager having his way with @dustinrhodes!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/2CTwOT8x7Y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
.@RealJakeHager pulls out a reversal into an ankle lock.
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/wqqD3xTVZx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz