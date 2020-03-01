wrestling / News

Jake Hager Beats Dustin Rhodes In His AEW Debut (Pics, Video)

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jake Hager AEW Revolution

If anyone expected ‘The Big Hurt’ to lose in his AEW debut, they were proven wrong tonight at Revolution. Jake Hager managed to defeat Dustin Rhodes in a little under fifteen minutes by submission, using a head and arm choke to gain the victory. He managed to lock the hold on after hitting Rhodes with a low blow. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Dustin Rhodes, Jake Hager, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading