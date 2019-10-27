wrestling / News
Jake Hager Comments On His Bellator 231 Fight Being Stopped
October 26, 2019 | Posted by
AEW star Jake Hager tweeted about his fight against Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 last night, saying: “Say what you will about last night, but I call BS – guy would actually need a pair of balls for me to hurt ‘em. He was scared and didn’t want to fight. Honestly this is all just NUTS.”
The fight ended up being stopped in the first round after Hager hit two low blows on Garrett.
Say what you will about last night, but I call BS – guy would actually need a pair of balls for me to hurt ‘em. He was scared and didn’t want to fight. Honestly this is all just NUTS. @BellatorMMA
— Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 27, 2019
