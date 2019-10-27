wrestling / News

Jake Hager Comments On His Bellator 231 Fight Being Stopped

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jake Hager AEW Dynamite 10-2-19

AEW star Jake Hager tweeted about his fight against Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 last night, saying: “Say what you will about last night, but I call BS – guy would actually need a pair of balls for me to hurt ‘em. He was scared and didn’t want to fight. Honestly this is all just NUTS.”

The fight ended up being stopped in the first round after Hager hit two low blows on Garrett.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jake Hager, Ashish

More Stories

loading