Jake Hager Debuts After AEW Dynamite Main Event, Attacks The Elite (Pics, Video)
– The end of AEW Dynamite saw a surprise arrival in Jake Hager, the former Jack Swagger. Hager appeared after the main event match during a chaotic brawl, coming out and helping Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara assault the Elite.
After the match ended with Jericho, Santana and Ortiz picking up the win, the heels continued to attack Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks until Cody made the save. Guevara came out and gave Cody a low blow, followed by Dustin Rhodes coming out until Hager came out and took him out. The heels then beat down the Elite members, with Hager powerboming Dustin Rhodes through a table while Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Cody.
Half of the six-man tag match @KennyOmegamanX joins the Young Bucks 🧨#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/g1P38BKMIy
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 3, 2019
.@Ortiz_PnP and @Santana_PNP putting on a show! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KohKrcHr3l
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
.@MattJackson13 coming up BIG! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/59PH69pNGi
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Don't you know @NickJacksonYB is loco! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/TZh0PImLTK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
.@IAmJericho finishes off @KennyOmegamanX, @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XdCR3Kq3C6
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 3, 2019
.@IAmJericho has all the answers! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/huK2a5y6Ew
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
.@RealJackSwagger has crashed the party! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/9WSFt3xssC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Life is good when you're @IAmJericho! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DBdlMu6oyh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
