Jake Hager Debuts After AEW Dynamite Main Event, Attacks The Elite (Pics, Video)

– The end of AEW Dynamite saw a surprise arrival in Jake Hager, the former Jack Swagger. Hager appeared after the main event match during a chaotic brawl, coming out and helping Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara assault the Elite.

After the match ended with Jericho, Santana and Ortiz picking up the win, the heels continued to attack Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks until Cody made the save. Guevara came out and gave Cody a low blow, followed by Dustin Rhodes coming out until Hager came out and took him out. The heels then beat down the Elite members, with Hager powerboming Dustin Rhodes through a table while Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Cody.