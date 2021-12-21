Jake Hager Thinks There Were Plans For Gallows & Anderson To Join Inner Circle, Talks On-Screen Chemistry With Wardlow

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Jake Hager discussed his on-screen chemistry with Wardlow, Gallows and Anderson nearly joining the Inner Circle, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jake Hager on his on-screen chemistry with Wardlow: “I think it’s one of those things why everyone loves pro wrestling and pro wrestling is magic. You don’t know why, but two people come across each other on screen, and they just have this chemistry together. It really ignites the fans, and it has from day one with us just staring at each other while the rest of the Inner Circle is bickering. Fans were loving it.”

On Gallows and Anderson nearly joining the Inner Circle: “I think what happened was, Gallows and Anderson possibly were going to be in The Inner Circle, but they re-signed. So, I got bumped up or I came into the picture, however you want to phrase it. Chris told Tony he wanted me for the job and the rest is history. Tony made sure I wasn’t a scumbag. He had a couple of phone calls with me and then I got to be Elite. It was great. I am so glad I got to be part of the groundwork, the beginning team of AEW. I’m very proud of that.”

On his favorite matches and moments in 2021: “I really enjoyed, of course, the Stadium Stampede Two. That was just a magical match, very proud to be in that. But more important than that, Blood & Guts on May 5th. I think it was one of our first matches back in front of an audience and we hadn’t felt that normalcy of a pro wrestling show. We hadn’t felt the impact of our other character in our show, the fans, they are definitely part of the show. I remember coming out. We had the jumpsuits on and we are coming out with the big cage down and they’re singing Fozzy. They just erupted. They wanted it so bad. I think you see a picture of me, I am trying to do my normal scream entrance. But you look at my face, I am crying in my eye because it was so cool to feel that again. Being back, it was like, ‘yes, we need that normalcy.’ It was very powerful for me. I am getting goosebumps now. It just goes to show you how much the fans are a part of pro wrestling shows.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.