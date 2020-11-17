Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Jake Hager discussed John Cena refusing to lose the WWE title to him, becoming world champion, why he left WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jake Hager on winning Money in the Bank and John Cena refusing to lose the WWE title to him: “I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen. The night before, I had teased it on RAW where I almost hit Cena with the briefcase and I snuck on him and then we had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later, come to find out, he refused to do the job for me for the world championship. But, we won’t talk about that……ugh, the most unselfish top man in the business.”

On becoming world champion: “It was different. They had a couple of ideas – I know we went on tour and you, me, and Edge were doing triple threats overseas, and that’s when that volcano erupted in Iceland and we all got stranded over there. And then when we got back, it seemed like all the storylines changed. I first went with Big Show, and then I went with Randy [Orton]. I thought it was fine. I know looking back, I needed to do a lot more as champion. It’s one of those things where it was a learning curve. Everyone sees that championship run as short, but to me, I look at it as one of those things where my name is on the list with some of the greatest, so you’re not gonna take that away from.”

On why he left WWE: “In 2017, the company had an option in my contract where they had the option to pick it up and pay me at the same price – I was finishing up my second five-year contract with them. And so, I was a little fed up and finally grew some balls and stood up for myself and said ‘No, we’re gonna renegotiate now.’ This was December of 2016, and then by February of 2017, I finally got some straight answers out of them. What they offered me was just ridiculous. It was insulting, and I knew that’s where I stood with them, so it was not as insulting as it was. I was off and had a skin and rash all over my body, so I was at home anyway which worked out well because I could talk with my wife and figure out what we wanted to do. Honestly, to substitute that type of income, it’s very scary, especially for a young professional with no other experience besides wrestling on TV. That always kept us close to the fed, but that time, what they offered us, we didn’t even make a counter. It was one of those things where I immediately asked for my release, and two days later they gave it to me. I was really surprised actually that they gave it to me. At the time, I was still in good standing with Vince and the higher-ups to where they were just like let’s let him go.”

On working with Rey Mysterio: “I will put him as one of my favorite opponents to wrestle against. Watching him work against guys like you [Chris Jericho] and guys like Eddie [Guerrero] and Kurt Angle – they’re some of my favorite matches. So, to be in there with Rey and wrestle for a world title like the World Heavyweight Championship, it was surreal. I remember one time in Mexico I messed up his comeback and I was so mad at myself – I was like ‘It’s Rey Mysterio, how do you not know what he’s gonna do?’ But when you’re in front of a crowd a lot of things happen.”

