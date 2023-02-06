Jake Hager Says He Lacks Details On CM Punk’s All Out Brawl, Disagrees With His View On Things

Even though it’s been months since CM Punk’s infamous backstage outburst at AEW All Out, the topic is still making the rounds in the wrestling community and industry. Jake Hager appeared on a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell and the subject of the notorious incident manifested once again (via Wrestling Inc). Hager was loathe to theorize on events he wasn’t present for, but he did offer a short commentary on Punk’s general attitude leading up to the incident. You can read a highlight from Hager and listen to the full episode below.

Hager on how Punk’s paradigm likely led to the outburst: “Who knows how animosity builds and how lack of communication leads to certain thing. I think it all stems from how you view things, and obviously one person in that party was viewing things so negatively. And I don’t think he was correct.”