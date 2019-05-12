wrestling / News

Various News: Jake Hager On His Path From WWE To MMA, Finn Balor In Belfast, Natalya In Newcastle, EVOLVE 127 Recap

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
MLW Jake Hager Jack Swagger WWE Jake Hager

— Jake Hager, better known to wrestling fans as former World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger, spoke with DAZN on their YouTube channel about making the transition from WWE to MMA. You can listen to the interview below:

— WWE and WWE UK sent out tweets regarding their international live events this weekend, including this clip of Finn Balor interacting with the ringside crowd in Belfast.

Another sees Natalya dispatch Liv Morgan in Newcastle before discussing her upcoming Raw Fatal-Four-Way with partner Beth Phoenix. You can see this below:

— EVOLVE posted an official recap video of their EVOLVE 127 show, headlined by a non-title match featuring Adam Cole vs. EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. You can see their recap below:

