– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star and JAS member Jake Hager discussed AEW’s large roster and how not appearing on TV every week can be a benefit, working with Tony Khan, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jake Hager on AEW having a large roster: “We have a big roster there. A lot of the storylines are rotated every other week. Right now, I don’t have to work that much, and I get paid the same. It’s a great benefit for me and then I don’t have to get overdone, overblown, and overused and the people still like me. They need every reason to still like me at this age because I’m just not entertaining [laughs].”

On Tony Khan and how he’s treated in AEW: “AEW is a great organization that treats the talent like adults. They treat us like humans. We have rights, it’s not just a high school, who is cool and who is in trouble type deal. That all starts with Tony. That direction is so strong throughout the company where he wants good people working with him more than anything. I feel very welcome there, I feel like I’m wanted there. I never feel like, ‘do you value me?’ We’re all Mariah Carey, we’re all artists and we need to be reaffirmed that we’re good and we’re wanted. It’s nice to have that. To work for him, it feels like a big change from other places.”