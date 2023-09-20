wrestling / News
Jake Hager Says He’s Retired From MMA, Mentions Issue With Bellator
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
During a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Jake Hager noted that he has retired from MMA, citing issues with Bellator as the reason. Hager retires with an undefeated record of 3-0-1. His last bout was at Bellator 250, where he won by split decision.
He said: “Officially, I’m retired from MMA. I trained hard last year, but Bellator was jerking me off, so I retired and I’m focusing on wrestling now.“
