Jake Hager Says He’s Retired From MMA, Mentions Issue With Bellator

During a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Jake Hager noted that he has retired from MMA, citing issues with Bellator as the reason. Hager retires with an undefeated record of 3-0-1. His last bout was at Bellator 250, where he won by split decision.

He said: “Officially, I’m retired from MMA. I trained hard last year, but Bellator was jerking me off, so I retired and I’m focusing on wrestling now.“