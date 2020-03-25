Jake Hager Set for Action on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW announced that the undefeated Jake Hager will be in action for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the announcement, updated lineup, and new preview AEW released below.

* Jake Hager to be in action

* Brodie Lee makes his AEW in-ring debut

* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy

* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TNT.