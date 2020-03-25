wrestling / News
Jake Hager Set for Action on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
March 25, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW announced that the undefeated Jake Hager will be in action for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the announcement, updated lineup, and new preview AEW released below.
* Jake Hager to be in action
* Brodie Lee makes his AEW in-ring debut
* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy
* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TNT.
.@RealJakeHager will be in action tonight as he looks to keep his undefeated streak going.
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/916kuy8Qxt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston On Why It Makes Sense He’s Not in AEW or WWE, Not Hitting Friends Up For Work & Not Being Used in Impact
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Finding Jeff Jarrett Compelling As a Character, Vince Russo’s Decision To Give Him Such a Big Push in WCW
- David Benoit Says Chris Jericho Was One of Only Two People Who Were There For Him After Chris Benoit Incident, Says Vince McMahon Never Called Him
- JBL Shares Story About Eddie Guerrero & Kurt Angle Getting Into Physical Fight Backstage, Eddie Trying to Leg Dive Angle