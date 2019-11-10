wrestling / News
Jake Hager Tells Rusev in Deleted Tweet to Leave Lana and ‘That ****** Company’
– Over the weekend, WWE Superstar Rusev responded to a fan tweet commenting on the Rusev/Lana/Lashley storyline that’s currently going on in WWE. The fan commented that he would be good if WWE dropped the storyline with no explanation. Rusev later responded, “Dear, guy …. nobody cares what you are good with.”
AEW talent and former WWE Superstar Jake Hager later responded to the comment with a now deleted tweet. Hager wrote that the current WWE Superstar should leave Lana and WWE. He wrote, “Leave her and that asshole company. #ImWithAEW.” The tweet has since been deleted (via WrestlingInc.com).
You can check out the initial exchange on Twitter before Hager shared his tweet below.
Dear, guy …. nobody cares what you are good with https://t.co/MNJQZSHMra
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 9, 2019
