Jake Hager Calls Tony Khan a ‘Communist,’ Says Khan Threatened His Job In AEW

Jake Hager went on a rant against Tony Khan last night on social media, saying Khan is a “communist” who threatened his job if he didn’t stop promoting Donald Trump. Hager posted to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his support for the now-reelected Trump and when people began criticizing him over his support, he went off on wrestling fans, arguing with them about abortion and sharing a satirical article screenshot about the election noting that he hoped it “triggers all the commies.”

Among his now-deleted tweets were:

“I love the pro wrestling fans that

Think their educated” “Wrestling fans die believe s**t their told

is real… lmao”

Things took a different turn when a fan responded to Hager and tagged Khan and Bryan Danielson. Hager then wrote:

“Tony Khan is someone who threaten[ed] my job if I didn’t stop promoting my Trump. He [is] a communist.”

“Do u want proof that @TonyKhan is a communist and threatened me to be silent or else?”

Khan did not respond to any of Hager’s posts. Hager has deleted nearly all of his tweets from the evening, with the exception of the below:

Blitzkrieg Pro! has since removed Hager from their December 14th show, writing:

“Jake Hagar will no longer be appearing on December 14th in Enfield, CT. On top of sponsors no longer being willing to work with him, we also just have to do what we think is right for our roster and fans. We’re going to get to work on a replacement asap, however, a few people that are signed to appear: @theakiraway / @MarcusMathers1 / @CharlieTiger_ / @cpawrestles / @TJCWrestling / @PerryVonVicious”