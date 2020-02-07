Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus Reportedly Considered For AEW Revolution

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a match between Jake Hager and Luchasaurus has been discussed for AEW Revolution on February 29. It would be Hager’s first match for the company after he made his debut back in October. Hager and Luchasaurus have interacted several times on Dynamite, usually getting into brawls.

It was also noted that the Young Bucks are likely to win the tag team battle royal on February 19, putting them against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at the PPV.

The only matches set in stone at this time are Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho and Cody vs. MJF.