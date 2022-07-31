Jake Hager Recalls Winning Money in the Bank, Talks First AEW Blood & Guts Match

Jake Hager won Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 26, and he recently looked back at the experience in a new interview. Hager spoke with Captain’s Corner and discussed his MITB win, his AEW Blood & Guts entrance and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his Money in the Bank experience at WrestleMania 26: “It was so much fun. It was cool, and it had so many good wrestlers in there that like all worked to make me look great in it … Little known secret, I was terrified at the top of the ladder, yeah. I wouldn’t take another step.”

On his entrance during AEW Blood & Guts: “I remember the entrance. We just come back to having people in the audience, and it was the first live televised having people. We came out on the stage, huge babyfaces, and like, I was trying to look tough. I had tears in my eyes, and I was trying to scream and be an animal, but it was just so powerful. It was very cool.”