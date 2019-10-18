Jake Hager Won’t Wrestle in AEW Until After His Next MMA Fight

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jake Hager will not be wrestling in AEW until after his next fight with Bellator MMA due to an agreement he has. His next fight will be on October 25 at the Mohegan Sun Casino and it will air on Paramount. He will face the 6’5″ Anthony Garrett, who is 4-2 and cuts to make 265. Hager last fought at 238.

Hager previously said he can’t afford to lose with his current gimmick of being a “badass MMA fighter” in AEW. His current agreement is that he does TV every week and takes Tuesdays and Wednesdays as his days off from training, while training the rest of the week. He won’t wrestle to avoid getting injured.