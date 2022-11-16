Jake Paul Gives An Update On Logan Paul’s Injury

In an interview with DAZN Boxing (via F4WOnline), Jake Paul gave an update on the status of Logan Paul following his injury at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. Logan suffered the injury halfway through the match.

Jake said: “He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better. He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best.“