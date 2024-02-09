Jake Paul Wants To See Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jake Paul said that he wants Kevin Owens to face his brother Logan Paul at this year’s Wrestlemania in Philadelphia. The two previously fought at Royal Rumble, which Logan won by DQ.

Jake said: “I don’t know who’s in the cards for him. For me personally, I want him to wrestle Kevin Owens. If he wrestles Kevin Owens, that’s his chance to silence the haters. Obviously, the last time they wrestled, he won by DQ. It’ll be good for him to go get his get-back.”

Logan is expected to find out the next challenger for his US title on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.