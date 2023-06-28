– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Jake Paul, the brother of WWE talent Logan Paul, explained why Logan Paul is the best choice to win the Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s premium live event. Jake Paul made the following case for why his brother should win:

“Logan is the best choice to win. He’s larger than life. He has the bravado. He’s the heel. He’s perfect for this. There’s no doubt in my mind he will win. At the end of the day, he’s an entertainer and a super athlete. He can do backflips, the splits, kip-ups, and he’s been creating his own moves out here training in Puerto Rico. He’s creative. That’s what the sport is built around: creativity. We’re hated in these worlds, and we fit perfectly into those characters.”

Jake Paul is currently training for an upcoming boxing match against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.