wrestling / News
Jake Paul Mimics Triple H at Weigh-Ins for Anderson Silva Fight, Triple H Comments
– Jake Paul, brother of WWE No. 1 contender Logan Paul, is set for action this weekend in a boxing match for Showtime Sports. During yesterday’s weigh-in, Logan Paul channeled Triple H and did his classic water spit and pose, which you can see below.
Logan Paul also noted on Twitter, “THE PROBLEM CHILD IS READY.” Triple H responded to the footage, “GAME ON!” You can see those tweets and footage of the weigh-in below.
Meanwhile, Paul Heyman commented, “Got one kid (@LoganPaul) being cosplay #TribalChief holding a replica title and another kid (@jakepaul) who thinks he’s @TripleH! On the Island of Relevancy, we’re all originals. Uh huh. WE THE ONES.”
Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul will go down live tonight on pay-per-view at 9:00 pm ET. A week from today, Paul’s brother Logan will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.
THE PROBLEM CHILD IS READY pic.twitter.com/g2YTR5DoVC
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 29, 2022
GAME ON! https://t.co/ireKQO6GvK
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2022
Got one kid (@LoganPaul) being cosplay #TribalChief holding a replica title and another kid (@jakepaul) who thinks he's @TripleH!
On the Island of Relevancy, we're all originals.
Uh huh. WE THE ONES☝🏻@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn https://t.co/G2XNODMnvn
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory