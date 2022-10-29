– Jake Paul, brother of WWE No. 1 contender Logan Paul, is set for action this weekend in a boxing match for Showtime Sports. During yesterday’s weigh-in, Logan Paul channeled Triple H and did his classic water spit and pose, which you can see below.

Logan Paul also noted on Twitter, “THE PROBLEM CHILD IS READY.” Triple H responded to the footage, “GAME ON!” You can see those tweets and footage of the weigh-in below.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman commented, “Got one kid (@LoganPaul) being cosplay #TribalChief holding a replica title and another kid (@jakepaul) who thinks he’s @TripleH! On the Island of Relevancy, we’re all originals. Uh huh. WE THE ONES.”

Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul will go down live tonight on pay-per-view at 9:00 pm ET. A week from today, Paul’s brother Logan will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.