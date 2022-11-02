Jake Paul on How He and Brother Logan Paul Are ‘Taking Over The World’

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, undefeated boxer Jake Paul, fresh off of his win over Anderson Silva on pay-per-view, discussed his brother Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at Crown Jewel.

Jake Paul said on his brother’s matchup, “It’s crazy, so crazy Logan has this match. I’m so proud of him. It’s surreal he has this opportunity, and it’s serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We’re taking over the world. We’re the next Kardashians.”

Paul continued, “My brother is going to become champion. I believe that. This is his time.” Current betting odds are favoring Roman Reigns to retain the title this weekend.

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns is scheduled to go down on Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.