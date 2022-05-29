wrestling / News
Jake Paul Reportedly Looking For Former WWE Star For His Boxing Promotion
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports (via PWInsider) that Jake Paul is looking to get a former WWE star for his upcoming boxing card in August. According to the report, the bout would be former NBA player Glen Davis vs. a “former heavyweight WWE star.” There’s no word on who that might be. The show happens on August 13.
