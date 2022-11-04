wrestling / News
Jake Paul Shows Up At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, Will Be With His Brother Tomorrow Night
November 4, 2022 | Posted by
At today’s press conference to promote WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow, Jake Paul showed up to support his brother and confirmed he will be in his corner. Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jake referenced his recent defeat of Anderson Silva when hyping up his brother.
.@jakepaul IS HERE!!!@LoganPaul has some serious backup for his battle with @WWERomanReigns tomorrow at #WWECrownJewel! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/aRRjJCP2Iu
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
- Note On Possible Reason Why Bodhi Hayward Was Cut From WWE NXT
- Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still ‘Done’ In WWE Roles Following Investigation’s End