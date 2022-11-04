wrestling / News

Jake Paul Shows Up At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, Will Be With His Brother Tomorrow Night

November 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Jake Paul Image Credit: WWE

At today’s press conference to promote WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow, Jake Paul showed up to support his brother and confirmed he will be in his corner. Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jake referenced his recent defeat of Anderson Silva when hyping up his brother.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jake Paul, WWE Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading