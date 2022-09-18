wrestling / News
Jake Paul Teases Attending WWE Crown Jewel To Watch His Brother Fight Roman Reigns
September 17, 2022 | Posted by
As reported earlier today, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel. In a post on Twitter, Logan’s brother Jake said he might have to attend the Saudi Arabia event to watch it.
He wrote: “Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this.”
Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this. https://t.co/fQkoSWIPTI
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 17, 2022
