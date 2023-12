In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Jake Paul shot down the idea of challenging his brother Logan for the US title at Wrestlemania.

He said: “Man, I’m trying to be on his team. I don’t want to go up against him. He’s a dog in WWE. I’m trying to be his tag team partner.”

Jake previously got physical at Crown Jewel 2022, coming to Logan’s aid against the Bloodline.