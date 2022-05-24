Jake Roberts Addresses Comments on Health of Ricky Steamboat, Says He Didn’t Check the Source First

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts said last month on the DDP Snake Pit Podcast that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat was dealing with some sort of health issues. Steamboat later brought up the topic during a virtual signing for Highspots this month and assured fans his health was doing fine at the moment. Roberts clarified his comments regarding Steamboat’s health on the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast. Below are some highlights of Roberts addressing his past comments (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roberts on why he mentioned Ricky Steamboat having health issues: “Last week we were talking about someone who I hold in the highest regard. Nobody higher. And I value our friendship as I do Dallas’. He’s just a lovely, lovely man. And last week, out of concern, I brought up something that I had no business bringing up because I didn’t check who said it. Number one, you should never talk about someone unless you’ve checked the facts. I said that I’d heard Ricky was having problems with the mental aspect. I did it out of concern and love and fear, fear that I’d been the reason may be that he was having problems.”

Roberts on how he mistakenly repeated news from Steamboat’s health from what he thought was a good source: “I repeated something I heard from what I thought was a very good source. Someone that spends time with him. I was totally wrong in doing it. I’m ashamed that I did it. I am so scared that I’m going to lose my friendship with him. I’ve reached out with no luck. And Ricky, I certainly understand you have the right to ream my butt, kick my butt. Just don’t shut the door on our friendship. That’s all I ask.”