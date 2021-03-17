Jake Roberts On What Impresses Him Most About AEW, Working With Lance Archer, AEW Competing With WWE

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Jake Roberts discussed what impresses him most about AEW, his future with the company, and much more. You can read highlights from Jake Roberts below.

Jake Roberts on signing with AEW: “After you’ve lived through [Vince] McMahon, it leaves you soured. He destroyed a lot of people, and that’s his problem. It soured me on emotions – the big ones because I knew what they could do to a human being. They were able to steal your dreams. I see this as an opportunity to regain and recover my dream, and that was just doing whatever I could in wrestling.”

On what impresses him most about Tony Khan and AEW: “I was so blown away by Tony [Khan] because he knew more about Jake ‘The Snake’ than I did. Not just Jake, but he can give you whatever you want from whatever year you want. He’s an amazing man. The thing that gets me about AEW is their real love for wrestling and wrestlers.”

On working with Lance Archer: “I did not know Lance and had never seen Lance wrestle. When they offered me the opportunity, I jumped on it. I was just gonna go out there and do what I do and let them do what they do. That’s the only way it works. He does a great job and it’s very easy for me. There has not been a big man that can do what he can do in the ring.”

On AEW moving forward and his future with the company: “They’re going to wear Vince McMahon’s ass out. Nobody has ever been able to do it. WCW, for a period, did it. These guys are doing it, and guess what? They’re doing it at the worst possible time with COVID. When this COVID thing hit, I didn’t know if we were gonna survive it. I didn’t know if they were gonna stop wrestling completely. They powered through it, and the people behind the scenes kept everybody healthy. That’s one of the things I commend them for – their love of the athletes and their care of the athletes. They have people in the back that know how to handle injuries, and they have people in the back that know how to handle me. It’s still difficult. Jake still wants to do more, and Jake still hasn’t gotten it through his thick skull that he’s 65. Every now and then, it’ll start bubbling like, ‘You’ve got a couple matches left.’ I’m still not ruling that out.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.