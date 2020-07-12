Jake Roberts on How AEW Is the First Wrestling Promotion to Throw Him a Birthday Party

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who revealed how AEW threw him a birthday party recently, which he was very touched by. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jake Roberts on getting to work Dynamite: “Well, doing Dynamite is a real pleasure. It’s a break from the boredom. That’s what I get in trouble with – boredom. If I have too much idle time, it starts to really play with my head and that’s dangerous because I damn sure don’t wanna go back to doing the things I used to do. It worried me whenever I get alone for long periods of time and I don’t think anyone really enjoys being alone long periods of time. But for me, I have to really watch it. So, going to AEW and doing this for 2 or 3 days is a nice break. Of course, I love being around the business anyway so that’s happy birthday to me. I’m having a great time.”

On AEW being the first wrestling promotion to throw him a birthday party: “My birthday was in May but I’ll tell you what – AEW was the first wrestling promotion that ever had a birthday party for me. That was pretty cool. They had cake and everything for everybody; it was really nice. The people at AEW are like that – Tony Khan is a wonderful man and a brilliant man. Oh my God, this guy is a thinker. He keeps things moving in the right direction. It’s just a real pleasure being down here. I’m down here now [for Fyter Fest] and I’m live tonight. This is gonna be an awesome night – there’s 3 or 4 championship matches.”