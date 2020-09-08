Jake Roberts Discusses Being Back In Wrestling With AEW, Never Winning A Title In WWE, How Wrestling Has Changed

On a recent edition of The Chris Van Vliet Show, Jake Roberts discussed being back in wrestling with AEW, never winning a title in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jake Roberts on if he thought he’d be back in wrestling with AEW: “No. I’m surprised I’ve lasted this long actually. At some point in your life, you decide you wanna do things that make you happy. And I was OK with that. Sometimes I say the wrong things because I feel that way. But I realized at the end of the day, I wanna be able to look in the mirror and say ‘I like that guy.’ And if it means I can’t work for Vince, that’s fine. I’m very good with that. I don’t need to be around him, he doesn’t need to be around me. That’s just the way it is. I’m very happy, I feel very fortunate, and I’ve been blessed. And I got a pretty good guy to run with.”

On never winning a title in WWE: “Nah, I never needed one man. Why would I want to carry around a 10-pound belt around too? I’ve got a 100-pound snake, I got a trunk I carry it in, and I got my wrestling gear and clothes. I can’t carry nothing else. Some guys need to have a title just to make them a star, but I was already a star. I didn’t need a title to make my name. I did my shit in the ring.”

On how wrestling has changed since he was in WWE: “It’s all for visual. In my day, it wasn’t. It was through the heart, it was emotional. I wanted to hook you up emotionally, and the thing about the difference is, visual lasts a split second and then the brain wants something fresh. But emotionally, if I hook you one time, I’ve got you for the rest of your life because you’ll always go back to that moment.”

