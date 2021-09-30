Jake Roberts Announces He’s ‘Back in the Saddle’ After Surgery

It was reported last week that the reason Jake Roberts has been away from AEW TV was due to taking time off for foot surgery. He confirmed he had surgery on Twitter and said that he was ‘back in the saddle.’ Roberts appeared in the corner of Lance Archer for a match on AEW Dark: Elevation. You can find those spoilers here.

He wrote: “After 5 weeks off 4 surgery I was bk in the saddle again. Wow what a rush!! (Thx HAWK!!!) I love all the fans that show their appreciation! I came alive!! Thx AEW for making me a part of it. Life is so good.”