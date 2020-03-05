Jake Roberts Appears on AEW, Says His ‘Client’ Is Coming For Cody

Jake Roberts has arrived back in AEW and has a client putting Cody in his sights. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, coming out to interrupt Cody’s promo addressing his loss to MJF at AEW Revolution. Roberts told Cody to stop crying and whining and that he has a client, teasing the “dark side” coming to AEW and saying that he’s there for Cody’s share of the pie.

Roberts previously appeared in a video introducing women’s Casino Battle Royale participants at All Out.