Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave

Jake Roberts is a big fan of Bray Wyatt, and he recently weighed in on the Smackdown star’s current run in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about Wyatt’s work in his current storyline on the latest episode of The Snake Pit on AdFreeShows and noted that he gave Wyatt some advice a while back that Wyatt used for interviews. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Wyatt’s current work in WWE: “Oh, Bray’s wonderful. He’s got a lot to do yet, hopefully, he’ll get enough room to let him do it.”

On Wyatt’s ability to make people react to him: “He’s freaking people out. Here this guy is putting this s*** together that makes you think, ‘F**k, this is real.'”

On giving Wyatt advice: “The one time we did get together, I gave him several ideas for some interviews and he used them! I have the utmost respect for him… Usually those transition things really suck, but his didn’t suck so bad because he took some time off to do it. And he made the people want to see him back.”