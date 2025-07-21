Jake Roberts Recalls Challenge Of Eating Clean On The Road

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about trying to eat clean on the road back in the day and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On trying to eat clean on the road back in the day: “It was hard, man, it was really hard. You know, depending on where you were at, you know? If you were up the northeast, you could usually get some late-night restaurants, or at least get a good diner. But if you were somewhere else man, you were s**t out of luck.”

On his diet at the time: “I held out for real food. Usually I’d ask the cops or somebody around the building where a good late-night place was… I didn’t eat clean, bro. It was a seafood diet. I see food, I eat it.”

On Ken Patera: “His work was pretty good, man. I liked him better as a heel, but his work was pretty good. His credentials were unbelievable. But unfortunately, he spent the probably the better part of his career in prison.”

