Jake Roberts Claims MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo Made Him ‘Sick’

– On today’s edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts weighed in on the highly charged “pipebomb” promo by MJF last week on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on MJF’s promo: “For me, it made me sick. It really did. I would love to see what the locker room is like. The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people.”

Roberts on MJF no-showing his fan fest appearance: “I couldn’t believe he no-showed a signing, man. It’s a big thing with Tony, he loves these signings, and he wants these guys there. And for me, you don’t miss stuff like that. This is your fans, your fanbase. These people paid to get in there and you no-showed?”