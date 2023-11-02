Jake Roberts On Sting’s Connection With Fans, Recalls Coal Miner’s Glove Match

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his relationship with Sting, their match at the WCW Halloween Havoc 1992 event, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sting still wrestling: “Hats off, man. The big salute, everything, man. Go, Sting go.”

On what makes Sting connect with the fans: “Just, a mystery. The man is a mystery. People love mysteries, man. They want to figure you out. The paint gives a mystique of mystery. The paint hides a lot more than you know. Absolutely [the face paint helping his longevity]. Covers up a lot of things, it can erase a lot of flaws. Covers up your facial. Grimacing and stuff is covered up. You know you can’t see it, so it makes you wonder what he was thinking. ‘I can’t tell what he’s thinking.’”

On who Sting should face in his retirement match: “I don’t know. Yeah, that’s a really tough one. I’m going to stay out of that one.”

On his chemistry with Sting: “We had chemistry pretty much off the go, man. Because I came in such a hot way, you know? So it was there. He held up his end of the bargain.”

On being upset with his Coal Miner’s Glove match with Sting at Halloween Havoc: “Oh, absolutely. Oh, God, yeah. I know, I was sick after the match. I was so disappointed in myself that I hadn’t brought enough or brought the right attitude, or brought something that could have made it better, you know? I know Sting worked hard, but I failed to show up, basically. A lot of it had to do with the f**king stipulation. I just couldn’t get my head around it. ‘What the f**k am I doing?’”

On what he could’ve done differently in the match: “I think I was getting a little heavy. And this is no excuse, but it’s the truth. And, you know, I was struggling with my addiction.”

