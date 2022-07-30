Jake Roberts Comments on Vince McMahon Retiring, AEW Gaining Momentum

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who discussed Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. Below are some highlights (via Wrestlezone.com):

Jake Roberts on Vince McMahon retiring: “I didn’t know if he’d retire or if somebody would kill him first. I really didn’t because he’s pissed off a lot of friggin people, man. And sometimes money can get you out of s–t. But all it takes is one loose nut to put a shell in your ass that stops everything. And I always thought that it would be something along the lines of FOX television. Maybe that might try it and throw the ball out there as AEW has.”

Roberts on AEW “taking it to” WWE: AEW, they’re taking it to him right now. And I hope to hell that helps Tony [Khan] keep pushing and keeps going and grabbing. Because it’s all available, you just got to have the balls to go out and get it.”

Roberts on how AEW is gaining momentum: “There’s a whole world out there that’s still wanting more and more, and they don’t like the flavor that WWE is putting out there. For a long time, Vince was the only game in town. Well, he’s not the only game in town anymore. There’s a new game, and it’s getting attention. It’s getting momentum going, and that’s the thing about momentum. Once it gets going, it starts to snowball once it snowballs, it’s unstoppable. And Tony and they are getting close to that point. And I hope to hell they do it, man. I hope to be a part of it. I haven’t been on TV in several months now, but I guess they’re saving me for a special occasion. I don’t mind; I’m still getting paid. So I’m pretty happy.”