Jake Roberts Denies Rumors That He’s In Bad Health

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that Jake Roberts has been in poor health and that’s why he hasn’t appeared much on AEW TV lately. However, Roberts himself seems to disagree, as he took to Twitter to deny any rumors that he’s not doing well.

He wrote: “Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time.”

Roberts appeared in a taped segment on last night’s episode. However he previously appeared with Lance Archer on the April 27th episode.