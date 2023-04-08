– During a recent edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts explained why he didn’t think Bret Hart was “championship material” when he was made world champion in WWE.

Roberts said on Bret Hart (via WrestlingInc.com), “I just didn’t think he was championship material, you know, with what Vince usually wanted in champions, carrying the belt, he didn’t have the look, didn’t have the size, you know? He didn’t have any of it. He’s a great wrestler, but there are a lot of f****** great wrestlers out there.”

Hart won his first WWE World Championship in October 1992 from Ric Flair.