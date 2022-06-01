Jake Roberts Discusses Recent Meeting With Virgil

– On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts and DDP discussed the impact of the career of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Roberts also spoke about Virgil, who recently announced that he’s been diagnosed with colon cancer. Below are some highlights of Roberts’ comments (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on Virgil: “I just wanna throw some love out there to that guy. He went through a lot and he’s, he’s still positive, man, and seeing him this weekend played with my heart quite a bit because, you know, seeing him not be able to lift the one arm. Strokes, yeah, two of them.”

On how he used to gamble on football games with Virgil: “I used to bet with Virgil and if I, if I wanted to bet the Cowboys what I would do is say, ‘Hey man, you know I’m from Dallas, so I have to have get the Cowboys.’ I’d say, ‘Good. Sucker’. ‘No, no, no. I’m switching, I’m switching.’ And he would switch and he would lose.”